Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Netflix just announced a brand-new Queer Eye season, and we don’t have to wait long for the good stuff. New episodes will be dropping March 15!

Even better, the new season was announced via a really cute mock text conversation on Twitter.

“In just a year since we launched season one, Queer Eye has become a global phenomenon once again, and the Fab Five are truly the ambassadors of self-care and compassion that the world needs now more than ever,” series creator David Collins told Deadline. “Filming in Japan is a wonderful opportunity for us to work with four deserving heroes that will help showcase the incredible traditions and customs of their country.”

The show will also apparently be taking place in Missouri, and will feature the show’s first lesbian makeover. Obviously, we can’t wait.

Previous ArticleA Honcho Survival Guide
No Newer Articles
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.