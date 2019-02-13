Netflix just announced a brand-new Queer Eye season, and we don’t have to wait long for the good stuff. New episodes will be dropping March 15!

Even better, the new season was announced via a really cute mock text conversation on Twitter.

Hey Friends… guess what…. Season 3 of @queereye is coming March 15th on @Netflix! Can’t wait for everyone to see the new season! Trust, It’s a season full of ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QGTSB1tPOG — Karamo Brown (@Karamo) February 13, 2019

“In just a year since we launched season one, Queer Eye has become a global phenomenon once again, and the Fab Five are truly the ambassadors of self-care and compassion that the world needs now more than ever,” series creator David Collins told Deadline. “Filming in Japan is a wonderful opportunity for us to work with four deserving heroes that will help showcase the incredible traditions and customs of their country.”

The show will also apparently be taking place in Missouri, and will feature the show’s first lesbian makeover. Obviously, we can’t wait.