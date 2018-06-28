Log In Register
The Minnesota Vikings went out of their way this Pride season to make sure queers everywhere know that they’re not here for hate and stand with love.

According to New Now Nextthey made their first appearance at Twin Cities Pride in Minneapolis last weekend, and their booth was a big hit. They attracted 2,000 fans who stopped by just to share the love.

Pride holds a special part in the Vikings’ hearts, as former Vikings defensive tackle Esera Tuaolo came out as gay in 2002, following his retirement. Tuaolo manned the booth alongside fellow player Stephen Weatherly.

“We had 2,000 people for our various sign-ups to win items, which included “SKOL” Pride t-shirts,” Vikings Guest Services Coordinator Amy Werdine told New Now Next. “It was amazing to see a current and former player come out and interact with people attending the festival. We are excited we were part of Pride this year and can’t wait to be back next year.”

This reflects an ongoing trend in football, as teams are starting to boast more and more out and proud players that help shake the stigma of sports being only for straight, cis men. We hope to see this trend continue outside of Pride season and throughout the world of competitive sport.

 

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

