The United Methodist Church has long been divided on its handling of queer clergy and acceptance of LGBTQ folks in general. Yesterday, the church voted for stricter laws against marrying same-gender couples and allowing queer folks to serve in the clergy.

According to New Now Next, the vote was 449-374. A proposal was defeated that would have let local and regional church bodies decide their own LGBTQ policies. Many suspect that because of this vote, the church may officially schism.

Hi loves, our website is overloaded w. traffic and therefore down. Here’s our statement if you weren’t able to read it. pic.twitter.com/SOM5rXsFUD — RMNetwork (@rmnetwork) February 27, 2019

Hi loves, our website is overloaded w. traffic and therefore down. Here’s our statement if you weren’t able to read it. pic.twitter.com/SOM5rXsFUD — RMNetwork (@rmnetwork) February 27, 2019

“It is time for another movement,” said Rev. Mike Slaughter, pastor emeritus of Ginghamsburg Church in Ohio, according to New Now Next. “We don’t even know what that is yet, but it is something new.”

“The wound may one day be healed by the grace of God, but the scar left behind will be visible forever,” said Rev. Susan Henry-Crowe.

If churches decide to leave the United Methodist fold, they will need to reach settlements regarding pensions and church property.