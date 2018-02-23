Since the opera’s 1905 premiere in Vienna, The Merry Widow (German: Die lustige Witwe) has had extraordinary success. Written by composer Franz Lehár, the show will be playing this weekend in Loveland, presented by Loveland Opera at the Rialto Theatre. The beloved story follows a strong and quirky female lead and her misadventures with men after she is widowed.

“Loveland Opera Theatre brings local talent center stage by providing opportunities for singers to perform and team up with prominent members of the Northern Colorado community,” their press release states. “The nonprofit’s mission is offering outstanding operatic performances and educational opportunities to the community, including kids.”

The show will feature a fully staged production with live music, breathtaking costumes, outstanding sets, and some of the most talented and revered singers in the state.

The show will be playing:

Friday, February 23, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 24, 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 25, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, March 2, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 3, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 4, 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here!