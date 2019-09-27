Merriam-Webster announced over twitter that the singular pronoun “they” has been added to the dictionary, as well as “Bechdel Test,” among more than 530 new words added to the well-known dictionary in September.

The Bechdel Test is the popular test for representation of women in narrative media. In order to pass the test, two women must speak to each other about something other than a man. The test was developed by cartoonist Alison Bechdel in her cartoon strip Dykes to Watch Out For.

Other words added include “deep state,” “dad joke,” and “tallboy.”

In a Twitter thread on September 17, Merriam-Webster announced some of the new additions and linked to the new entry for “they.” The entry lists two definitions (“1. those ones 2. used to refer to people in a general way or to a group of people who are not specified”) before describing the word as “used with an indefinite third person singular antecedent.” The entry then defines they as “used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.”

Related article: Traveling is Nonbinary

Some people, including those who are transphobic, posture and state that the reason to reject “they” pronouns is because of grammar. While this argument has been used most often by folks who are opposed to embracing the pronoun, there’s actually significant historical evidence to prove that this “new term”is in fact not really new at all.

English speakers and writers have been using “they” as a singular pronoun since 1375. The Oxford English Dictionary, which claims itself as “the definitive record of the English language,” cites a 1375 medieval play entitled William and the Werewolf. According to the OED, despite all of its old-style language, the play adheres to the seemingly-modern trend of using “they” as a singular pronoun.

Though the use of the gender-neutral “they” has caught on in many circles, some academic institutions still resist its use. The University of Illinois states that from individual professors to the Chicago Manual of Style, there is still pushback. Hopefully, dictionaries like Merriam-Webster can demonstrate language’s ability to adapt and change, and individual’s rights and preferences can be respected.