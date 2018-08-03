Suspect Press, one of Denver’s literary journals, just announced a long-term collaboration with Meow Wolf, a Santa Fe arts company. Suspect has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ arts, and now they will have even more money to support their contributors.

Meow Wolf will be funding Suspect Press with $125,000 over the next two years, much of which will reportedly go toward a number of artistic and marketing projects that will be produced for Meow Wolf’s permanent Denver installation set to open in 2020.

Meow Wolf’s CEO Vince Kadlubek said, “Suspect Press has been an impressive, ethics-forward creative publication that supports writers, visual artists and the overall Denver ‘scene’ with such high-quality. It’s an honor to have this partnership, it’s the exact kind of marketing and content distribution that excites us.”

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with Meow Wolf, as our economic and artistic sensibilities are very much in line,” says Josiah Hesse, Suspect Press co-owner and senior editor of the magazine. “From the beginning, one of the primary goals of Suspect Press was to stimulate the arts economy of Denver—which is why paying our contributors was always a top priority. This funding and the creative projects attached to it provides us the opportunity to put our favorite artists to work, with the aim of making some small dent in the massive fiscal burden artists in this city are living under.”

“This funding will also help Suspect Press jumpstart our book publishing operation,” adds Hesse, who will be releasing his second novel, Carnality: Sebastian Phoenix & The Dark Star, with a release party at Tattered Cover Friday, August 3. “We’re looking to produce a variety of novels, memoirs, essay collections, comics and poetry books in the years to come, showcasing the rich collection of talent in Denver.”

Friday’s release party will mark the first book published by Suspect Press, which has been releasing an arts and literature magazine quarterly in Denver since 2014. The release party will be hosted by Denver comedian Christie Buchele, with literary performances by Lonnie Allen, Daniel Landes, and Amanda EK—followed by a (secret) large-scale, theatrical musical act. This will be the first attempt at an after-hours show from the legendary Tattered Cover Bookstore, beginning at 9 p.m., and restricted to 21+ due to alcohol being served. Tickets to the event are $15, which includes a copy of Hesse’s novel, as well as FREE BEER from Ratio Brewing. Click here to purchase tickets.

Photo courtesy of Suspect Press on Facebook