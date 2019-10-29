The Matthew Sheppard Foundation approaches the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, and to celebrate, they held a gala of glamor and honor.

The 2019 “Bear to Make a Difference” Gala was held at the Hilton City Center in downtown Denver on Saturday, October 26. Upon entering the grand hotel, folks dressed up in ball gowns and tuxedos funneled into the evening with a single purpose: to be a part of something great.

Those being honored that night include former United States Attorney General Eric Holder, Emmy Award winning actress and activist Samira Wiley, Denver community leaders David Westman and Anthony Aragon, and youth advocate and gender queer activist Seth Owen.

Samira Wiley, who is best known for her work on Orange is the New Black as inmate Poussey as well as her role as Moira in The Handmaid’s Tale, was given the “Making A Difference” award for her outspokenly queer activism.

Attorney General Eric Holder was also given the “Making a Difference Award” for his leadership in a broad range of regulatory enforcement, criminal justice, and national security issues. He was the third longest serving Attorney General in US history and the first African American to hold that office.

Denver’s own David Westman and Anthony Aragon were honored with the “Dennis Dougherty Award for Community Leadership” at the 2019 gala. Through their volunteering and fundraising efforts, as well as their years in organizing Denver’s Pride Parade, and creating the persona Nuclea Waste, they have been deemed “Denver Power Couple.”

Finally, the Matthew Shepard Foundation honored youth activist Seth Owen with the “Spirit of Matthew Award.” Owen was thrown into the spotlight when his story of the challenges he faced as a young gay man went viral. He is continuing to tell his story and has been featured on Ellen, and through his bravery, he has become a beacon of hope for many young people who face the same discriminations.

That night, those who support the Matthew Shepard Foundation, which was established in 1998 by Dennis and Judy Shepard after the brutal murder of their son, alongside community partners and LGBTQ allies, raised almost $250,000 for the foundation.

In addition to a live auction, in which inmate Poussey’s autographed bear went for top dollar, the silent auction included autographed bears of both national and international queer and allied celebrities. All of these folks wholeheartedly believe in and support the incredible work that the Matthew Shepard Foundation does for LGBTQ folks everywhere.

The money raised will funnel back into the foundation to further the necessary resources that the Matthew Shepard Foundation provides. Through the strategic implementation of online and offline programs, they have been raising awareness of anti-violence and queer acceptance practices with the diligence of parents who have lost a child and want to see a better world.

