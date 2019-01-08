Log In Register
A district judge has ruled that Masterpiece Cakeshop can continue their lawsuit against the state of Colorado.

According to Nine Newsthe suit claims that having charges brought against the cake shop violates owner Jack Phillips’ First and Fourteenth Amendment rights, and that he lost 40 percent of his income because of his discriminatory practices, and would have been forced to either shut down his shop or violate his own religious beliefs.

Although Phillips won his Supreme Court case, he has since then been sued by someone requesting a birthday cake to celebrate a gender transition. The Colorado Civil Rights Commission is claiming that he is committing a discriminatory act by not making this cake.

It’s not clear yet if Phillips’ case against the state stands much of a chance, but for now, it will be allowed to continue.

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

  1. WAHJR Reply

    The Government should not have the power to force a person to do something that violates their conscience, beliefs, or is against their will. A government that has the power to do that to Mr. Phillips today will do the same to you at some point in the future. May this create discrimination at times? Yes. However, that is all part of the give and take we all experience living in a land where there are so many rights and so many diverse and differing concerned parties. Pull up your big girl pants and deal with it. Compromise is an inevitability. Nobody or single group can have it their way 100% of the time. So, keep on fighting Jack. Fight! Fight! I may not personally agree with your stance, but I certainly defend your right to possess it and so should any American who appreciates the freedoms we enjoy.

