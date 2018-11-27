It’s a childhood classic that almost everyone can agree on. Even if you aren’t a huge fan of musicals, chances are you sung along to Mary Poppins when you were a kid. Around the Holidays, those who normally scoff at childhood nostalgia, classics, and musicals, start to feel the spirit, so this production of Mary Poppins by Vintage Theatre couldn’t be better timed.

Much like The Nutcracker, this is a show that needs little to no introduction. Most viewers are familiar with the story of a nanny who shows up at the home of a grumpy, overworked, wealthy dad and his somewhat bratty kids. She whips them into shape, but instead of using threats and aggression, popular modes of discipline during the early 1900s when the show takes place, she uses love and actual magic to show them the brighter side of life and improve their attitudes.

Vintage pulls the story off without a hitch, which is no easy feat, considering the technical prowess of the show. Small theaters often don’t attempt the show because of the special effects involved, such as Mary flying in and out of scenes and the magical elements that are supposed to be included. Vintage managed to successfully pull this off with a classy, rigged flying scene and a hatrack that somehow actually fits inside of her magic bag.

Carolyn Lohr is flawless as Mary, executing every note in the famous songs and pulling off some classic, magic looks. The rest of the cast is equally skilled when it comes to dancing, singing, and acting, not a surprise given the high quality of actors Vintage normally employs. What is exceptional about this show, however, is how well the crew pulls off all the behind-the-scenes goodness. In addition to the magical special effects and flawless scene changes with the gorgeous props and sets, the costumes are amazing.

The wacky, colorful outfits during “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” paired with the background are definitely Dr. Seuss-inspired, and really, really cool. They contrast nicely with the classic Victorian attire worn throughout the rest of the show by everyone except Mary Poppins herself, who dons bright colors throughout the play.

It’s also worth mentioning that the lessons learned in Mary Poppins hold true even today, although they may seem trite and a little corny as they’re delivered. In Trump’s America, it is good to keep in mind the importance of those in the service industry and the fact that women are equal partners to men. And it never hurts to reiterate the importance of family bonds over material wealth during the Holidays.

If you’re looking to skip the big price tags but still see a show that delivers all the magic and wonder of the Holiday season, Vintage’s production of Mary Poppins will not disappoint. The show runs until January 6, and you can snag tickets here.

Photos courtesy of Vintage Theatre