Last week, we reported on a hate crime that shook the Denver area. Two young men, Chris Huizar and Gabriel Roman, were attacked and stabbed for walking home together holding hands. Now, the man accused of the stabbing is in custody.

According to Newsweek, the Denver Police Department announced last week that Dylan Payne, 24, was arrested.

ALERT: On Sunday, May 27, 2018, #DPD responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of 10th & N. Broadway. The suspect in this incident was identified as 24YO Dylan Payne; he was arrested and is being held for Investigation of Aggravated Assault. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 29, 2018

Payne is facing charges of committing a hate crime and first-degree assault. He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

Meanwhile, the couples GoFundMe page, originally set up so that they could raise $5,000 for their medical expenses, has currently brought in $10,490, far exceeding their goal, to help them cover expenses.

UPDATE: According to Advocate, the man charged with the crime has been released on bond. The couple now claim they fear for their lives, as they are not sure if Payne will attempt to come after them again. OUT FRONT will keep updating this story as the news progresses.

NOTE: As this story progresses, this article will be updated with new information.

Photo courtesy of Facebook