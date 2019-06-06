This weekend, Meow Wolf invites the community to a free, all-ages, and inclusive event encouraging folks to kickoff Pride by showcasing their inner creative.

Meow Wolf, the immersive arts entertainment group, is collaborating with the Denver Public Library in the “Make Your Pride” event at the Central location on Saturday, June 5. From 12p.m – 3p.m., the playful afternoon will feature maker stations where participants can make mixed media art to showoff all Pride weekend long.

Stations hosted by Indyink, Latin Fashion Week Colorado, and ReCreative Studios will have materials and helpers to create things like embroidered patches, Pride flags, and recycled material sculptures. There will also be silk screening, slime, and sensory play.

“From the moment we started conversations, Meow Wolf and the Denver Public Library wanted to make a space where everyone in the community can be a part of this year’s Pride celebration,” said Zoë Williams, Director of Meow Wolf Denver’s Community Engagement.

“We know art can be a tool for healing, survival, and resilience, so it felt like a perfect fit to combine both of our community art activities with a Pride event,” Williams said.

“Make Your Pride” celebration is inclusive of all people and encourages everyone to find their inner artist. The event is designed to meet the needs of children, families, people with disabilities, elders, people who are sober, and individuals with sensory access needs.

Email denver@meowwolf.com for more information.

Photos by Armando Geneyro