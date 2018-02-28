Known for their cruelty-free testing and glittery bath bombs, Lush Cosmetics recently launched a 14-day #TransRightsAreHumanRightsCampaign–and they’re not shy about it.

In stores and online, the entire image of the company is geared towards supporting transgender and non-binary people. Outside of storefronts and on their website, customers are greeted with signs saying, “this is my identity, not a trend.” (Words provided by Lush’s trans employees.)

This unashamed advertising endorses their newest limited edition bath bomb, Inner Truth ($5.95)–which sold out almost instantly.

The bath bomb, in the shape of the heart, is modeled after the transgender flag. And the best part–100 percent of the proceeds (minus tax) are being donated to the National Center for Transgender Equality, the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity, and other organizations committed to advancing transgender rights.

“We are, and always have been, a campaigning company. We believe in standing up for animal rights, protecting the environment, and supporting humanitarian causes,” their site claims. With over 230 stores in North America, we have a unique platform to create positive change in our world, and we put our ethics into practice through activism and charitable giving.”

As part of the campaign, Lush’s North American stores will be distributing How to Be a Trans Ally: A beginner’s guide, a small informational packet detailing numerous ways allies can appropriately interact with the trans community.

On top of this, across various social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, and their website, transgender narratives and resources are being projected. By garnering visibility for the trans community and aiming to raise $450,000, Lush will be making a positive statement for the LGBTQ community–one other companies will hopefully follow.

Despite Inner Truth selling out, customers still have the opportunity to support human rights organizations by purchasing Charity Pot ($7.95), a philanthropic skin softener with 100% of the proceeds (minus tax) being donated to small, grassroots organizations.

The company stated, “We hope our campaign will spark conversations and educate all of us [about] how to become better allies to the transgender and non-binary community. It is up to all of us to raise awareness of the discriminations and dangers transgender people, including our employees, face every day.”

Cover image courtesy Facebook