Couples who had their wedding plans quickly canceled or altered due to COVID-19 are in luck, as downtown Denver’s The Maven Hotel are offering access to their wedding space for free.

In the ‘Love is Not Canceled‘ campaign, The Maven are inviting couples who had to cancel or postpone their weddings due to the global pandemic to hold an intimate ceremony in their 2,300-square-foot Windsor event space. From now through July 31, the Dairy Block destination hotel is putting community first amid the coronavirus and promoting the warm notion of keeping love thriving, no matter what.

A perfect way to usher in Pride Season, the gorgeous, modern event space features hardwood floors and exposed, brick walls. Opening up onto the pedestrian alley at Dairy Block, this could be the perfect start to forever with your love in the warmth of summer. The large, public art installations created by Colorado artists placed and painted throughout the alley will serve as the perfect backdrop for wedding photos and bridal parties to gather in small, socially distant groups.

Related article: We Love Love

The Maven will be practicing current social distancing guidelines; each bridal party will be limited to nine people total including the happy couple, marriage officiant, photographer, family, and friends. The hotel has assured guests and visitors that it has enhanced safety and cleanliness protocols to help protect guests and associates, including an increased frequency of cleaning of high touch areas, the addition of hand sanitizer stations throughout the Dairy Block, and extended vacancy of hotel rooms between reservations.

For couples who are interested in learning more information about the venue, available dates, and any other general questions about The Maven Hotel and their amenities, check out the website and get in touch.

Photos provided by The Maven