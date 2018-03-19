Courtney & Lindsay

The beautiful, blonde brides dressed in white, Courtney and Lindsay, said their “I Do’s” at Wedgewood on Boulder Creek, settled deep in the Boulder Canyon. The venue provided an outstanding outdoor aisle with an archway bordered by evergreens. The creek, in particular, became a gorgeous backdrop for the two brides in lace. The bright green foliage drew even more attention to their gorgeous dresses, contrasting against the darker shades.

Sasha & Kelly

When Sasha and Kelly tied the knot at the Mount Vernon Country Club, each was finally putting a ring on the wedding finger of their best friend. The duo met at Colorado State University in the tree-filled mountain town of Fort Collins and had a secret office romance. The wedding ceremony was beautiful, and the reception that followed was filled with pure joy, and plenty of dancing.

Michael & Aaron

Tucked away 11,550 feet up in the Rocky Mountains, Michael and Aaron said “I Do” forever. Situated at the peak of Arapahoe Basin and reachable only by chairlift, the Black Mountain Express in particular, is the Black Mountain Lodge. The two grooms held their wedding on the lodge’s spacious deck under the summer sun and surrounded by towering mountain peaks. Michael, Aaron, and their adorable pooch took advantage of the summer sunlight and snapped adorable pictures on the mountainside before the ceremony.