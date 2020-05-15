As many of our social media feeds are packed full of #tbt posts that highlight memories of life before social distancing, it’s easy to get a bit down about the coming weekend. Slowly entering what is likely to be the third consecutive month of quarantine, we are desperate for things to do that don’t involve puzzles, Netflix, or toilet paper shopping.

Here is a list of the must-see, livestreaming events happening this weekend that may give you exactly what you need to bring a bit of life back to your livsing room!

DJ Boyhollow invites you to dance yourself clean at virtual Lipgloss, beaming at you from the Lipgloss bunker. All indie, all night, all streaming from Twitch at 8 p.m. this Friday. DJ Boyhollow will be playing throwback tunes intermixed with new hits; truly, whatever the hell he feels like spinning for you! Expect music like The Killers, Bloc Party, Phantogram, Empire of the Sun, The Strokes, Sylvan Esso, New Order, The Bravery, LCD Soundsystem, Cut Copy, Bag Raiders, Holy Ghost!, The White Stripes, Beck, Capital Cities, Two Door Cinema Club, Belle and Sebastian, and more. Stay home, and get your dance on with virtual Lipgloss.

Beginning May 16, Denver’s venue for underground music The Black Box is hosting a Saturday evening livestream from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. MST every other Saturday. Through their Twitch account, you can support local DJs and producers and local space through sending tip donations while this killer lineup plays:

6 p.m. mrshl

5 p.m. Scarien

4 p.m. Lousy Anna

3 p.m. Wicker’s Portal

Visuals will be provided by O Z W V L D and Psybosonic, and all of your tip dollars will be distributed among The Black Box staff who still need to pay rent, bills, and everyday expenses during the COVID-19 closures.

Related article: Denver Shares Info About What Re-Opening will Look Like



While the Ballpark District may be closed for the unforeseeable future, Ballpark Collective is keeping the fun going for the socially distant. Future Joy will perform live on Saturday, May 16 from their office’s rooftop deck at 2127 Larimer. Nearby neighbors are invited to view from their balconies, and the Ballpark Collective will livestream to the rest of the world.

Ballpark Collective is the registered neighborhood association for Denver’s Ballpark District. Being forced to cancel the annual March fundraiser Irishfest Denver as well as their popular, planned 2020 community block parties, the collective knows that any future, in-person events are unlikely. However, they remain committed to keeping the community in downtown Denver strong while supporting local artists and businesses.





The Underground Music Showcase (UMS) has made their way to the top of our must-attend music festivals every year, and being based right here in Denver, this annual event provides more than a dozen stages over the span of a three-day weekend to showcase Colorado’s wide range of musical talent. While the world navigates choppy waters, UMS are doing their part to support the local music community in their daily series titled “Streams with Grit.” The digital platform (their Facebook page) hosts local bands and gives them an opportunity to collect tips and donations while performing some of their best tunes. Check it out daily at 5 p.m. (ish) with this weekend’s feature artists being Boot Gun (5/15), Meanteam Crew (5/16), and Kaitlyn Williams (5/17).

If you are stuck at home this Sunday night and looking for something to do with your boo, Chef Taylor and Colorado Sake Co. have you covered. Learn the art of sushi roll making with your love, or show yourself some love and create a delicious dinner for one!

A livestream masterclass in the fundamentals of rolling sushi paired with a kit delivered directly to your door makes the art of fine dining accessible during the quarantine.

Sushi-making kits for one or two people include ingredients to make three different styles of sushi rolls as well as your very own bottle of handcrafted sake. Kit ingredients include veggies, salmon, tuna, and imitation crab as well as sides of chili oil, wasabi, and soy sauce.

Chef Taylor will tech each of the three styles of sushi: Temaki (hand roll), Futomaki (six-piece) and Uramakie (eight-piece) via zoom where you can follow along, ask questions, and interact with the chef and your fellow classmates. Zoom invitations will be sent by email once kits are purchased.