The Georgia Log Cabin Republicans recently endorsed Secretary of State Brian Kemp for governor, despite Kemp expressing very strong views against the LGBTQ community.

After winning the Republican primary for governor, Kemp immediately reiterated his support for undermining anti-discrimination legislation with religious exemptions. He stated “My position on RFRA [Religious Freedom Restoration Act] is not going to change. I’m not going to change.” He also applauded the Supreme Court ruling of the Masterpiece Cakeshop case.

I applaud today’s decision by #SCOTUS. As governor, I’ll stand up to the radical left and politically correct. We will never apologize for protecting religious liberty and living out our faith. #gapol #maga #tcot #gagop #gafirst — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) June 4, 2018

But none of these obvious attacks on the LGBTQ community seemed to bother the GLCR, or stop them from endorsing. Kemp is now the first gubernatorial candidate that the organization has endorsed. The GLCR stated “Georgia Log Cabin Republicans endorsed Brian Kemp because our organization is based on Republican principles, and Brian Kemp represents many of those principles.”

The GLCR opposes democratic nominee Stacey Abrams, despite her long history of openly supporting LGBTQ rights. The GLCR states this support is just a way to “exploit” LGBTQ voters.

“The Democratic Party seeks only to exploit the LGBT community by putting identity politics over the real needs of Georgians. Republicans across the state are ready to stand firm and united to help Brian Kemp win in November.”

Despite the GLCR’s website stating the organization is for “Republicans who support fairness, freedom, and equality for gay and lesbian Americans,” they consistently show support for republican movements regardless of where they stand on LGBTQ issues.

