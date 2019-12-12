The new year is a time to reflect on the success of 2019 and think about what needs to be improved for the upcoming 2020. For queer folks in leadership positions, as well as those who are looking to be the expert in their domain, there is a new guide about pride leadership that could make the perfect stocking stuffer or gift-to-self for a New Year’s resolution.

Author and leadership expert Dr. Steve Yacovelli is considered the “gay Brené Brown,” and has released a brand-new book about strategies to approach ones work with pride. Pride Leadership: Strategies for the LGBTQ+ Leader to be the King or Queen of their Jungle dives into exactly how queer folks can tap into that “Shiny X Factor” that makes us uniquely exceptional in the work force. From advice on how to combat unconscious bias to finding that unapologetic inner strength of Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada, Dr. Yacovelli identifies six traits in Pride Leadership that can greatly improve effectiveness for LGBTQ leaders.

Dr. Yacovelli has been in the change management, inclusion, and diversity leadership training space. Through his motivational speaking and ability to uncover unconscious bias in the workplace, he has become and expert in his field and for the last 12 years has worked with Fortune 500 companies and large nonprofits. Through it all, he has also published three books in the realm of leadership advice, tactile goal setting, and exercising compassion to acquire loyalty.

Pride Leadership is his third published book where he shares his expert opinions, advice, and instructional guide for growing leaders. He knows all about the good, the bad, and the best when it comes to building bridges and breaking barriers so LGBTQ folks can truly embody the essence of being a pride leader.

“I’ve been observing things for 20 plus years, I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t. I was at a conference watching my brothers and sisters in a forum who were doing LGBT advocacy and just kind of watching them. Then, to really be gay, I channeled my inner Carrie Bradshaw, and I couldn’t help but wonder if there’s something about our shared collective experience that really does give us a leg up on being a more effective leader,” said Dr. Yacovelli.

Inclusivity and diversity are big buzz words that companies and organizations are latching onto like a moth to a flame. However, how can we tell the difference between the trendy usage on flyers and Linked In posts and the companies that actually embody those qualities. As we know, the top players that create work spaces that celebrate uniqueness and intentionally incorporate LGBTQ minds in their businesses are the ultimate winners.

Pride Leadership is truly about owning your you-ness and removing the filters of hiding behind a different work persona. By being out, using preferred pronouns, and promoting a safe space where folks can feel connected, that generates a workplace of admiration, compassion, and loyalty. As queer folks, this is an area which we already have plenty of practice in.

“You see the concept of authenticity in generic leadership everywhere, and if I look at folks in our community living authentically as themselves, we’re already exercising that muscle just naturally by being who we are,” Dr. Yacovelli said.

Through his research, Dr. Yacovelli discovered the six leadership competencies that the LGBTQ community comes to naturally and are equally vital in today’s workplace. By being authentic, leading with courage, having empathy, effective communication, building relationships, and influencing organizational culture, it’s these ways that queer folks are already leaps and bounds beyond their straight coworkers.

“We all have unconscious bias, we’re humans, but I do argue that as that ‘other,’ we are a little bit more sensitive to issues when they happen in the workplace,” Dr. Yacovelli went on. “I can’t tell you how many times when someone makes a disparaging comment about women that it makes the hair on the back of my neck freak out. Do I understand the experience of being a woman? Oh, hell no, I am a white, cis gender gay dude. But, I an at least empathize with my sisters who are going through all sorts of craziness.”

The secret sauce, as Dr. Yacovelli puts it, and that ‘Shiny X Factor’ that resonates deeply in the LGBTQ community is genuine authenticity, and through that, we build trust and ultimately loyalty. However, there are still common pitfalls that many leaders find themselves up against, queer or otherwise.

“I think one area of opportunity that we have is to really listen to understand the message and not just listen to provide some sort of feedback,” he said. “There’s a Stephen Covey quote that says ‘We often listen to respond, versus listening to understand.’ I think many leaders, especially in America, because of the pace of our workplace are really focused on that ready, fire, aim mentality. They’re listening, but they’re listening to provide a response and not listening for what is the true message behind the conversation.”

The self-proclaimed wickedly nerdy Dr. Yacovelli also knows that humor and levity are needed during times that feel overwhelming and stressful. During the process of writing, he came to discover that often times the biggest misstep in success and effectiveness is that we are often our own worst critics and limiters.

Fortunately for Dr. Yacovelli and his fans, he is not holding back and is launching some new projects in 2020 for those who are ready to take their personal growth to the next level. From an upcoming six-month training program to more books and speaking engagements, the future is bright for LGBTQ leadership growth, and the doc is pushing for the movement.

Dr. Yacovelli has seen the focus of management and leadership shift and change over the dozen years that he has been in the sphere. From generic leadership states that focus on arenas of productivity to organizations now centralized on building relationships, emotional intelligence, and empathy in the workplace have now taken priority.

“I think that’s probably the biggest shift I’ve seen, and, quite frankly, for the better. Also, people understanding that everybody’s a leader, and this is a broad generalization, but I’m seeing more folks saying leadership isn’t just your direct report or organizational structure, it’s about who you influence,” he said.

Cultivating leadership awesomeness of the next generation is the ultimate goal of Dr. Yacovelli, and Pride Leadership is his gift to those who want to leverage their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

“I just turned 49 this week, I know I have x number of years left in the fight, so what I get really excited about is being that spark . I feel like that’s probably been the most rewarding, it’s creating an LGBT leadership movement, whether it’s through my book or other ways I don’t care, but let’s provide these opportunities to develop our collective community so that we’re just that much more effective,” he said.