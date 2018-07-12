On July 11, Republicans voted and passed an amendment to a funding bill allowing tax-funded adoption agencies to refuse to allow LGBTQ families the chance to adopt a child based on religious objection.

Apparently only one republican, Virginia’s Scott Taylor, voted against the amendment.

Something important that should be considered is how this affects more than the LGBTQ community. Married couples that contain a divorcee, interfaith couples, single parents, and others could be denied due to the same religious objection.

This amendment also makes it even harder for children to find a good family, considering the lessening number of parents deemed “fit” to care for a child. Cutting out the LGBTQ community leaves even more children without potential loving families.

A recent Human Rights Campaign report explained studies show that such prejudiced actions are not helping the children, are at the expense of the taxpayers, and are deemed unnecessary for providing welfare services to children. It also stated that LGBTQ children are often discriminated against in the system, and this amendment would only further that prejudice.