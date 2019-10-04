Who wants to settle for the run-of-the-mill dolled up drag queen when the month of spook and fright is all about serving up drag with a side of gore and a glimmer of the macabre. I know I’m living for it, and for folks like me, we are constantly on the hunt for something that is unique to the city that is known for its fierce alt-drag scene. An unlikely spot in the heart of RiNo, The Walnut Room is now dishing something fresh this month with Creepshow: A Burlesque and Drag Review.

L’Estrange Menagerie will be presenting two performances of their debut show Creepshow on Saturday, October 26, with two chances to catch a glimpse of the Halloween-themed night. Fresh off the heels of their sold-out performance of Harry Potter and the Mysterious Merkin in September, the troupe is back at it and prepared to step up the game in ghoul, glitz, and gore.

The list of powerhouse burlesque performers, as well as drag, circus, and live-theater artists from across Colorado is insane; Creepshow will feature L’Estrange Menagerie founder Tatianna Tata alongside One Chance Fancy, Dr. Bones, Bootzy Edwards Collynz, Evangeline Cain, Ryan Stone and Dirty Duvel. Local gogo legends Cheri Bomb and the Gogo Delights will be the opening “gogo ghouls” of the evening.

Additionally, L’Estrange Menagerie will feature award-winning burlesque performers Fannie Spankings, Bunny Galore and Honey Touche. All three are former Miss Modernisms, a cheeky pageant held each year at the Denver Modernism Show.

The Walnut Room, known for their gorgeous back-room venue is typically used to hosting a diverse range of local Denver musicians and popular touring acts like Ben Folds and Jewel. Following a vein that is closer to genres like Americana, folk, and pop music, they are taking a night off from the gentle rock ‘n’ roll and welcoming the sensational.

In this divine evening of ghostly burlesque and drag glamour, L’Estrange Menagerie is guaranteeing this show will leave audiences breathless.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. performances can be purchased at walnutroom.com.