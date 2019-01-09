Lena Waith is tired of the bullsh*t, wants better representation, and would like to see a “really gay ass black person” hosting the Oscars.

“We gotta make sure that the gay community is no longer the butt of the joke,” said Waithe, referring to the controversy surrounding Kevin Hart, who made jokes about LGBTQ people and will not be returning to host the Oscars this year. “I think we gotta make this a teachable moment.”

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

“We gotta make sure that the gay community is no longer the butt of the joke. I think we gotta make this a teachable moment,” Waithe added. “I don’t think [Hart] understood the ramifications of what he said. We should stand firm in what we did and try to challenge everybody else not to do that kind of thing anymore. I like the idea of a really gay ass black person hosting. Wanda [Sykes] would be amazing.”

The controversy started due to a series of homophobic Tweets from the comedian, as well as homophobic comments during a comedy special.

And the Oscar for most homophobic host ever goes to… pic.twitter.com/fw9DTjSrhx — Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) December 5, 2018

After facing serious backlash from the community, he has decided to back down and not present the Oscars this year.

If queer, POC like Lena Waith and Wanda Sykes have anything to say about it, maybe we really will end up with a “really gay ass black person” hosting the Oscars this year.