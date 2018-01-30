Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Laverne Cox is killin’ it! She was the first openly trans Cosmo cover girl with her appearance on Cosmopolitan South Africaand she just strutted around Selma, Alabama just to prove she could.

Pumping through Selma, Alabama like…

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

Cox just filmed herself walking through Selma to the tune of “Glory,” the song from the film Selma, in pumps. Why? She grew up in Mobile, Alabama, and had to face a lot of bullying growing up as a queer person of color.

“Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light,” she recently said in her interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa, according to New Now Next. “Let go of fear and live a fun, fearless life. If I can do it, you can do it.”

Previous ArticleQueer Festival will Happen in Myanmar Despite Homophobic Laws
No Newer Articles
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's resident digital content manager and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now. https://www.amazon.com/Wicked-Woman-Women-Metal-1960s/dp/1501021079

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.