Laverne Cox is killin’ it! She was the first openly trans Cosmo cover girl with her appearance on Cosmopolitan South Africa, and she just strutted around Selma, Alabama just to prove she could.

Pumping through Selma, Alabama like… A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jan 28, 2018 at 1:43pm PST

Cox just filmed herself walking through Selma to the tune of “Glory,” the song from the film Selma, in pumps. Why? She grew up in Mobile, Alabama, and had to face a lot of bullying growing up as a queer person of color.

“Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light,” she recently said in her interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa, according to New Now Next. “Let go of fear and live a fun, fearless life. If I can do it, you can do it.”