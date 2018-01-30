Laverne Cox is killin’ it! She was the first openly trans Cosmo cover girl with her appearance on Cosmopolitan South Africa, and she just strutted around Selma, Alabama just to prove she could.
Cox just filmed herself walking through Selma to the tune of “Glory,” the song from the film Selma, in pumps. Why? She grew up in Mobile, Alabama, and had to face a lot of bullying growing up as a queer person of color.
“Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light,” she recently said in her interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa, according to New Now Next. “Let go of fear and live a fun, fearless life. If I can do it, you can do it.”
I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of @cosmopolitansa @Regranned from @cosmopolitansa – Say WHAT? #SayYesToLove 🏳️🌈 And this month’s issue is filled with it! 💖 In this South Africa exclusive @lavernecox stars as COSMO’s first ever openly trans cover girl! Ain’t I a woman? Yes you are and we 💞 you. ALSO, #LGBTQI+ allies and activists on Love in 2018 💝 You don’t want to miss this one! #COSMOxLaverne #COSMOFebruary #TransIsBeautiful ⭐️ click on the link in my bio to get your copy of this very special issue.