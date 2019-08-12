On Friday, Las Vegas law enforcement arrested a young man who was allegedly plotting to attack Jewish people at a Nevada synagogue and patrons of an LGBTQ bar.

The 23 year-old Conor Climo was under FBI investigation as he had taken to message boards and private messages saying “derogatory racial, anti-Semitic, and homosexual slurs,” said the FBI. NewNowNext reported that he had sent encrypted messages to other white supremacists discussing potential attacks using Molotov cocktails and other improvised explosives.

“Threats of violence motivated by hate and intended to intimidate or coerce our faith-based and LGBTQ communities have no place in this country,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Nicholas A. Trutanich said in a statement.

NBC News said that according to FBI charging documents, a bomb technician found bomb-making components and chemical compounds in Climo’s bedroom. Federal agents said they also seized an AR-15 style rifle and a bolt-action rifle from the room.

Climo could face up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted, and his next court date is scheduled for August 23.