Well, it’s official…the release of Lady GaGa’s highly anticipated new album, Chromatica, is to be postponed. While this news may not be overly surprising, it will still be received with heavy hearts from all those little monsters out there.

Initially, Chromatica was set to be released on April 10, but now the date of release is yet-to-be-announced. Lady Gaga announced the postponement via Twitter on Tuesday, promising that her decision was made with everyone’s best interest in mind. In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and shutdowns, our sole focus as a society should be putting our energy into implementing resolutions.

For many, new music may seem like a much-needed distraction during this country wide quarantine. However, more and more cases of the virus are being confirmed in the U.S. every single day. The most important thing is to donate, volunteer, or provide any and all services that we may have at our disposal for those in need.

In her announcement, Gaga was empathetic yet unapologetic, saying, “…it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.” She also added, “But I promise you that when we can go out again, I’m going to make it SO MUCH FUN! I can’t wait to be dancing with you all!”

Gaga also made a point to encourage readers to spread kindness to one another while so much is still uncertain. She also reiterated a statement that has become all-too-common, STAY HOME. No matter how many times you hear it, it doesn’t make it any less apparent. According to the CDC, two of the most important ways to help stop the spread are staying home and consistently washing your hands.

Whether you are feeling sad or disappointed, it definitely doesn’t make fiscal sense to release an album at a time when live shows are being canceled and social distancing is in effect. After all, one of the most exciting prospects of a new album is the tour that inevitably follows. So, for now, we must all practice the age-old virtue that has become increasingly difficult in our fast-paced, technological era: patience.