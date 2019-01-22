Our Lady of Gaga just made bisexual history at The Oscars.

According to The Advocate, Gaga herself is the first openly bi women to dual nominations for Best Actress (Ally in A Star is Born) and Best Song (“Shallow” in A Star is Born).

There have only been a handful of actors to be nominated for dual categories in the first place, and only a handful of bi nominations in general. If she wins, she will be the first openly bisexual woman to sweep these categories.

Gaga has long since been a queer ally, as her songs resonate hard with the queer crowd. In 2009, she officially came out as bisexual in an interview with Barbara Walters, when she admitted that her attraction to women inspired the song “Poker Face.”

Photo courtesy of Lady Gaga’s Facebook page