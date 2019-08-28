The Trevor Project released a report today on housing instability and LGBTQ youth suicidality. The report crystalizes and demonstrates connections between LGBTQ youth, unstable housing, and suicidality.

Previous research cited by the report links homelessness and mental health, but this data focuses specifically on the impact of unstable housing on LGBTQ youth suicidality. The Trevor Project used data from their National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, which collected responses from over 34,000 individuals.

Some of the results of the findings are stark: 25 percent of LGBTQ youth surveyed have experienced unstable housing at some point.

Additionally, the results state that “LGBTQ youth who experienced housing instability reported considering suicide at twice the rate and attempted suicide at more than three times the rate of LGBTQ youth who had not.”

Housing instability can seriously affect mental health, and increases suicidality among LGBTQ youth. LGBTQ youth who experience unstable housing also reported increased rates of discrimination and physical threats or harm connected to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The results of the brief emphasize the need for intersectional approaches and LGBTQ inclusivity in supporting homeless communities.

LGBTQ youth who are younger, trans, non-white, and from low-income families are more likely to experience housing instability.

The Trevor Project recommends organizations serving homeless youth gain competency around LGBTQ suicide prevention.

The brief delves deeper about studies on youth homelessness and LGBTQ mental health. It also highlights how LGBTQ youth are especially vulnerable to homelessness and suicidality. LGBTQ competency in youth homelessness advocacy can save lives.