We just got word that The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed, and we couldn’t wait to share the news with you.

The L Word originally aired on Showtime from 2004 to 2009, and it became a catalyst for queer viewers across the nation. While the show did showcase some questionable and cringe-worthy choices in the early iteration of the series, it’s still been a queer staple for years.

A lot has changed since then, more than just boot cut jeans becoming an eyesore. Same-gender marriage was legalized nationally in 2015, and the world has seen an increase in transgender visibility in the public eye. Since the original L Word aired, television has witnessed an abundance of queer characters, and not just on the sidelines for networks to appear woke.

However, we must acknowledge Max Sweeney and his Pandora’s box of poor stereotypes, as well as Jenny Schecter with her manipulation and lying all for the sake of writing. I mean, we all know how writers can be…

Regardless of the cringe factor, The L Word paved a way for queer characters to be the focus and not just the quirky gay friend to a low-life, basic boy.

The L Word: Generation Q continues the narrative of familiar characters from the original cast. Kathrine Moennig (Shane), Leisha Hailey (Alice), and Jennifer Beals (Bette) have revived their beloved characters and work behind the scenes on the show, as well.

The L Word: Generation Q features a new cast serving as a way to mend the differences of a generational gap. The cast includes Arienne Mandi (Dani Nunez), Sepideh Moafi (Gigi Ghorbani), Leo Sheng (Micah Lee), Jacqueline Toboni (Sarah Finley), and Rosanny Zayas (Sophie Suarez).

The cast battles relationships, both platonic and romantic, in Silver Lake, which was a move away from the original location of West Hollywood. Notably, the character of Bette becomes a public figure and is running for mayor. Shane is successfully married, and Alice has her own talk show where she tackles queer related issues.

The reboot of the show gave Showtime the largest weekend of new subscriptions. Gaining the attention of younger audiences, and bringing back the veterans in droves, we are happy to report that The L Word: Generation Q has renewed the guilty pleasure of many.