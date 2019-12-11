On the heels of a very public display of LGBTQ advocacy, Kim Petras was a force to be reckoned with as she took to the stage of a packed Ogden Theater in Denver on Wednesday, December 4 during her Mile High city stop along the Clarity Tour.

The pop star made trending news as just two days prior stepped in front of a group of protestors from the vocal hate group Westboro Baptist Church. The out, trans singer has been forthcoming about her transition as a young teenager and has been a queer icon not only for her activism but for her vivacious and catchy dance tunes.

That Wednesday was not just another night for many of the queer folks and allies, it was a form of protest against all things that squash the community and tell us we are wrong or not enough. The crowd was washed over with pride, from the recognizable local drag artists to incredible displays of self-expression in the accepting space, the room was alive with love and adoration for the human experience.

From staff behind the bar to bouncers protecting the doors, everyone was aware of the need for folks to dance their hearts out and sing along to Petras’ pop tunes. The crowd packed in close, partied hard, and left the worries of a hateful world to the other side of the four walls of Ogden.

Petras was on point as she performed with skill, precision, and energy every motion of the choreographed performance. From well-trained vocal delivery to costume changes, the show felt fresh, a difficult execution halfway through a country-wide tour.

From hits like “I Don’t Want it All” and “Hillside Boys,” to “Blow It All” and “Close Your Eyes,” the audience sang along to every word and jumped to the fun beats that Petras’ DJ was spinning. The lavish stage display and light show added to the energy that not only is Petras an incredible talent, she is here to give her fans a good time.

Denver became Petras’ party as she owned the stage, the night, and the town.

*Photos by Veronica L. Holyfield