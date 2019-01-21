A fitting announcement for MLK day, Kamala Harris is the first African-American woman to announce a candidacy for president in 2020.

Harris announced her run in a video posted to her Twitter account from her appearance on Good Morning America.

“Justice. Decency. Equality. Freedom. Democracy. These aren’t just words. They’re the values we as Americans cherish. And they’re all on the line now,” she states in the clip.

“The future of our country depends on you and millions of others lifting our voices to fight for our American values. That’s why I’m running for president of the United States. I’m running to lift those voices, to bring our voices together.”

Harris has been a U.S. senator for California since 2017 and was previously district attorney of San Francisco and attorney general of California. She’s the first African-American woman to enter the race, and the fourth woman.

She chose today to announce her move because of the significance of MLK day, and the fact that 47 years ago, Shirley Chisholm made history as the first African American woman to run for president.

If the early announcers are any indication, it’s clear that there are a lot of people looking to shake things up and make change in 2020.

Photo courtesy of Facebook