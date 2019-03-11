I know we promised to be done with the Jussie Smollett saga, but for closure’s sake, it’s worth reporting that he was indicted on 16 felony counts by a Chicago grand jury.

There are two seperate sets of charges, the first relating to his initial testimony to police, and the second resulting from his second interview with authorities. At best, he will get probation, and at worst, up to 64 years in prison, as each count carries up to four years’ prison time.

He is due back in court on March 14 to face these charges. While some are claiming this sentence is too long, it is believed he will probably strike a plea deal and avoid prison time. Still, many feel that there is a racial slant to this sentencing.

If your first thought about Jussie Smollett is “he shouldn’t have lied” as opposed to failing to recognize 16 felony charges is punitive and disparately applied to Black people, then you are indeed the problem of the criminal justice system. — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) March 9, 2019

Whether you are rejoicing justice being done, angry about the sentence, or just appalled that he lied in the first place, at the very least we can say that this saga is wrapping up and he will be out of the spotlight.

In the meantime, the queer hivemind is already contemplating who could replace him on Empire.