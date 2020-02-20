Indie pop band joan, comprised of Alan Thomas and Steven Rutherford, came to snow dusted Globe Hall on Wednesday, February 19. Based out of Little Rock, Arkansas, the duo has been making a name for themselves for their synth pop tracks that dial hard into a dreamy 80s and 90s vibe.

Denver’s Globe Hall may be tucked away in the intersection of RiNo, the Highlands, and downtown, however the space of indie rockers and BBQ frequently meets crowds several nights a week. The welcoming space nurtures the under 18 crowd and pours a hearty beverage for those over 21 all while simultaneously providing a cozy spot for folks to hang back and enjoy the music.

While the crowd was light, likely due to the unpredictable February Colorado weather, the fans were steadfast and arrived long before the doors opened. The excitement and energy in the crowd buzzed as the pre-show playlist permeated the air with dance tracks of the pop persuasion.

Ralph, tour mate and opener, took to the stage first and while she was meant to warm up the crowd, she almost stole the show. The Canadian songstress strutted across the small space as though she were pacing the marble floors of her kingdom. No fear, no permission, Ralph has a rare combination of poise, honesty, and smooth, croon-like soul that makes the word captivating not quite a strong enough descriptor.

Playing from a range of her catalog, Ralph sang the biting “Cold to the Touch,” the unapologetic “No Muss No Fuss,” and her newest single, the sweet “Superbloom.” Each song showcases not only her strong vocals, lustful lyrics, and funky melodies but also her ease of range flowing through them all.

Closing the night was headliner joan who had an impressive, high quality light show to accompany the pair on stage. Delivering a performance worthy of a much larger space, joan drew the crowd in closer and made their next-level show feel close and intimate. Full of honestly and perspective, the pair performed songs “Love Somebody Like You,” “Ease Your Mind,” and crowd favorite “Tokyo.”

Coming from Little Rock, joan is used to taking on the task of making big city music in a small town and they brought their polished synth pop sound directly to the Mile High. The floor genuinely shook inside Globe Hall as the Gen Z stans danced, shook, and sang along. Soaking it all in, joan made it no exception in delivering exactly what every person in that venue wanted to get out of the night: great music in a live, connected experience.

Photos by Veronica L. Holyfield