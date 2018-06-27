Jared Polis, democratic candidate for Colorado governor and an openly gay man, just made history. He was elected in the primaries, meaning he will face off against republican candidate Walker Stapleton for the governor’s seat. If he wins, he will be the first openly gay man elected governor in the U.S.

After the victory was officially announced, Polis took to social media to share his joy and plans for the future with his followers.

Polis’ victory was officially announced at 7:45 p.m. according to the Denver Post. He beat former state Treasurer Cary Kennedy, former state Senator Mike Johnston, and Lt. Governor Donna Lynne. He captured nearly 45 percent of the vote.

“While it is a historic and promising night for the LGBTQ community, primary voters chose Jared not because he could be a historic first, but because of his unquestionable integrity and positive vision for Coloradans,” President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund Annise Parker told New Now Next. “Voters will have a stark choice in November–between a long-time public servant who governs with values, and the Republican nominee who stands behind the divisive rhetoric and destructive policies of Donald Trump. I am confident Coloradans stand with Jared.”

Photo courtesy of Facebook