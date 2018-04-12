On April 10, the American singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, actress, model (all around goddess)–Janelle Monáe–dropped a video for her new single, “Pynk,” off her upcoming album Dirty Computer.

The video is filled with femme empowerment, sapphic images, and blatant political references. Being true to its name, the video focuses on the color pink, as Monáe sings, “Pink like the inside of your, baby/Pink behind all of the doors, crazy/Pink like the tongue that goes down, maybe.”

And you guessed it, lesbians lost their mind.

According to New Now Next, “some fans believe the video, which sees Monáe strutting her stuff in bright pink vulva pants, is her not-so-subtle coming out.” In the past, the singer has simply deemed herself “sexually liberated”–but this video has fans speculating whether or not she’s in a relationship with Tessa Thompson, who also appears in the video.

Out or not, her ode to eroticism and female sexuality has us all anticipating her album, which hits stores April 27.

Pynk like the tongue that goes down, maybe🌸 pic.twitter.com/JhgyOJO0uS — umayma (@coloured_braids) April 10, 2018

“Cause boy it’s cool if you got blue/We got the pink.”

Photo courtesy of Janelle Monáe on Facebook