Confirming rumors that have been going around for a while now, Janelle Monáe finally came out as queer.

Monáe first came out in a an interview with Rolling Stone, where she revealed that she has dated people of different genders.

“Being a queer black woman in America,” she said in her coming-out quote, “someone who has been in relationships with both men and women–I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker.”

She claimed that while she initially considered herself bisexual, she later “read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

Monáe also spoke on the fact that she hopes her art can reach out to people of all kinds and help them deal with their sexuality or identity.

“I want young girls, young boys, non-binary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you.”

We couldn’t be more thrilled that not only is Monáe one of the fam, she also came out in a super inclusive way as a queer woman. We love you Janelle!

Photo courtesy of Facebook