All across Israel, members of the community marched in the largest LGBTQ strike in history, a result of homosexual couples being neglected in surrogacy laws. A surrogacy bill extended eligibility to single females, but not males. This included many lesbian couples, but completely cut out gay couples. Until recently the bill only included married, heterosexual couples.

In the city of Jerusalem, many gathered around the Prime Minister’s house waving flags. Three people were arrested at the protests in Jerusalem, but the reasons why are unknown. Other cities nationwide also participated in the protest.

But the main event of the day was the large rally in Rabin Square, Tel Aviv.

The Agudah, an LGBTQ organization, set up protests on major boulevards where many community members gathered.

Many companies expressed their support for the protests, and encouraged participation by their employees. Some even said they would be attempting to create new policies to help allow workers become parents through a surrogate, despite their sexual orientation. One company is Microsoft Israel R&D Center, and they have offered $16,500 to any employee who is interested in starting a family through surrogacy.

Photo Courtesy of The Aguda on Facebook