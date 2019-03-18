We’re simultaneously chuckling about how awkward it must have been for homophobe Mike Pence to entertain openly gay Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and stoked on how the PM stood up for queer rights.

Vice President Mike Pence invited me and Matt to his home at the Naval Observatory this morning. It’s great to be back here for a really warm reception. pic.twitter.com/Wkh2Ic8lWP — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 14, 2019



Varadkar visited the vice president with his partner, Matt Barrett, at Pence’s home in D.C.

“I stand here as the leader of my country,” he told the press in a speech captured by The Guardian. “Flawed and human, but judged by my political actions, not by my sexual orientation, my skin tone, gender, or religious beliefs. And I don’t believe my country is the only country where this is possible.”

“We are, after all, all God’s children,” he added. “And that’s true of the U.S. as well—land and home of the brave and the free, where the promise of America inspires boys and girls all over the world to dream big dreams.”

Hopefully, Pence caught some of the subtle shade that was part of that positive speech!

Photo courtesy of Leo Varadkar on Facebook