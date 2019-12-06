Sexual education in school consists of traditional views regarding sex and often times, the content is only surface level if it’s existent at all. Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains has created the holy grail question and answer resource for all things regarding sexual curiosities.

In Case You’re Curious: Questions About Sex from Young People with Answers from Experts is a book that covers topics such as sexual health and relationship. In Case You’re Curious talks about these subject matters in an accurate way, both medically and culturally. The topics are derived from the system created by Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains textline titled the same: In Case You’re Curious. This allows people to text a question to an expert and be given an answer or direction to other resources. This is done with age, accuracy, and creates a judgment-free dialogue.

“Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains’ Responsible Sex Education Institute has been committed to delivering complete sexual and reproductive health information to young people for over a decade. We’re excited and proud to share In Case You’re Curious as a fun, inclusive resource for young people — and people of all ages. We know that getting accurate, reliable answers to their questions helps young people make healthy decisions about their bodies, in the present and throughout their lives.” said Alison Macklin, the Vice President of Education and Innovation at Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

Got questions about bodies, relationships, and sex? You’re not alone. The “In Case You’re Curious” book from @PPRockyMountain offers accurate info and reliable answers to your questions — without judgment: https://t.co/CkemEcWUSh pic.twitter.com/X55DhB7SLm — PPSP (@PPSPtweets) December 5, 2019

In Case You’re Curious: Questions About Sex from Young People with Answers from Experts can be used to begin discussions about reproductive health within families and schools. The book is not overrun with text and it sets an approachable mood as it is paired with illustrations.

The importance of teaching adolescents about reproductive health lies within the numbers. Guttmacher reported that in 2015-2017, 40 percent of teenagers ranging from the ages of 15-19 have reported having had penile-vaginal sex. In 2017, people ages 15-19 made up more than 62 percent of reported chlamydia cases.

In Case You’re Curious: Questions About Sex from Young People with Answers from Experts will make the perfect gift you can get for that niece the boomers out there can’t communicate with.