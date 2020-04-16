In an effort to make a difference during these difficult times, The Imperial Court of the Rocky Mountain Empire (ICRME) have donated $2500 to the Colorado Health Network (CHN), Inc. and Servicios de la Raza (SR). ICRME have been helping Colorado communities for over 40 years with donations such as these and other acts of charity. Chief Executive Officer of CHN Darrell Vigil had this to say about the donation:

The Colorado Health Network extends a sincere thank you to the Board of Directors and Court Members of the Imperial Court of the Rocky Mountain Empire for your charitable gift of $2,500. Your gift will help support the critical services being delivered during these turbulent times.

The Deputy Director of SR, Fabian Ortega had this to say in response to the generosity of ICRME:

I am writing on behalf of Servicios de La Raza to express our deepest gratitude and sincere appreciation to ICRME for supporting the long-standing work of Servicios de La Raza with their generous donation in the amount of $2,500 for our Basic Emergency Services Program (BES).

Their BES program serves a diverse group of people who need it the most in these difficult times such as, but not limited to, “homeless, victims of domestic violence, low- and moderate-income families, veterans, people re-entering society from incarceration, the LGBTQ+ community, senior citizens, and others that are having trouble making ends meet”

It is important to remember that people are still struggling with their daily lives on top of this virus. Please, if you can afford to donate, do so here at ICRME.

If you need more information on the COVID-19 outbreak, stop by Colorado Health Network’s or Servicios de la Raza’s websites. It is important to stay informed about this virus as the outbreak continues. However, more important is staying safe. Please practice social distancing and consistent hand-washing.