We know you got this quarantine on lock, as evidenced by the looks everyone keeps turning out. In the brand-new music video released today featuring a star-studded and divinely dusted troupe of queer icons, ‘I Am America’ is bringing us the life we need to survive these isolating times.

From Bob the Drag Queen’s new and supremely unscripted series We’re Here, this powerhouse anthem by Shea Diamond pulled out all the stops with the new video. With cameos from Eureka O’Hara, Bob The Drag Queen, Shangela, Marquise Vilson, Buck Angel, Jacob Tobia, Alok Vaid-Menon, Angelica Ross, Justin Tranter, and Chella Man, everyone is invited to let the world have it.

With no tea, no shade lyrics like “Truth is I love you even when I get offended, truth is I love you so come on and split the difference,” this Pride Season-worthy anthem is a call to the community to come together and celebrate our uniqueness. Representation is flowing in spades from these queers in the new lyric video for “I Am America,” and we are here for it.

Bringing a lighthearted energy to a time that feels heavy, Diamond has created a space where we all can just let go and dance away the quarantine blues. And even better, this is simply an introduction into the creativity and entertainment that We’re Here is surely going to slay us with.

Created from the inside of the homes of all the talented entertainers, they each werk the looks, camera, and angles to showcase they haven’t lost any steam during quarantine.

“Everyone looks so good!!! I can’t believe we pulled this off, where there is a will we will make a way!!!! I love this video!Thanks everyone! #Quarantinemusicvideo!!!!”- Shea Diamond

The second episode of We’re Here, showcasing the “I Am America” hit, will be airing tonight on HBO at 9 p.m.

While Pride has gone digital in virtually every city across the country, we are continuing to explore what that means for connectivity and community. “I Am America” is exactly what we need right now and will undoubtedly be the Pride anthem for 2020, and many years to come.