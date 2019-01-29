Log In Register
William Barr, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, claims he will protect LGBTQ rights, but was unclear on a question regarding whether one chooses sexual orientation.

According to New Now NextBarr answered these questions when he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month. Even before this hearing, there was already trepidation about Barr because he once expressed that the “homosexual movement” gets treated better than Catholics and made comments implying that queer people don’t need to be respected.

He did say in the hearing that he feels LGBTQ people face discrimination. However, he also added that, in his opinion, “the issue [of ] whether other federal laws, such as Title VII, provide such protections [discriminatory protections for queer people] is subject to ongoing litigation.”

More to the point, he also would not “agree that an individual cannot choose or change their sexual orientation, any more than an individual can choose or change their race or national origin.”

With all that in mind, it doesn’t look like Barr is going to have queer people’s best interests at heart, despite what he says.