For those of you who aren’t afraid of a light flurry, this weekend may be bringing in some snow, but there is still plenty to get out and do.

Here are some of our top picks for this weekend:

If you love ART

Tara Donovan: Fieldwork

MCA Denver

This exhibition, occupying MCA Denver’s entire building, will be the first time that Donovan’s wall-based and freestanding objects will be installed together in order to understand fully how the artist re-imagines everyday materials like plastic straws, index cards, rubber bands, Slinkys, and Mylar. A remix of older and recent works will open up new areas of dialogue within her practice and enable viewers to make connections across time and subject matter.

If you love to DANCE

Pink Paradise, Queer Dance Party

Mercury Cafe, Saturday Nov 17

PINK is the color of joy, cuteness, sweetness.

Pink Paradise is a destination, a landing spot for the dance party of your dreams. The attire is easy, the party vibes is bubble gum, and the music is sassy. Come for the photo booth an pop up performances, stay for the dance off and vogue showcase.

If you love THEATRE

Atomic: The New Rock Musical

Bug Theater, Nov 8-Dec 1

The atom bomb’s creation during WWII was an unprecedented collaboration of minds. America’s brightest academics. Brilliant refugee scientists fleeing the terrors of Europe. Government and military leaders. An army of construction and factory workers with no idea what they were working on. A tossed salad of humanity, united and driven by urgent necessity. Battling the clock, bureaucracy, and each other to beat Hitler to the weapon that would decide the war.

Only once Germany had surrendered did focus shift to Japanese cities. By then the project had grown too big to stop. But one man did try to stop it. A man since buried by history, but without whose intellect and determination the weapon that could end us might never have had its start. His name is Leo Szilard. His is the story of the bomb we only thought we knew.

If you love CINEMA

Boy Erased

“Boy Erased” tells the courageous story of Jared Eamons (Lucas Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who must overcome the fallout of being outed to his parents (Nicole Kidman and Russel Crowe). His parents struggle with reconciling their love for their son with their beliefs. Fearing a loss of family, friends, and community, Jared is pressured into attending a conversion therapy program. While there, Jared comes into conflict with its leader (Edgerton) and begins his journey to finding his own voice and accepting his true self.

If you love MUSIC

Lea Luna

Larimer Lounge, Sunday Nov 18

DJ/producer/vocalist Lea Luna has been in the game since the vinyl days, blending her underground beats with her higher ground vocal tastes, making her a solid choice for any gig from rave to radio. Across the U.S. and abroad for over a decade or so, Lea has graced the stages of some of the most recognized clubs in the world as both a DJ and a singer, including Marquee Vegas, Avalon LA, Beta Denver, Exchange LA, XIV, and many more. With several Beatport chart-topping vocal records under her belt in multiple genres, Lea pushes into the newest trends in dance music with her own flavor.

If you love BEER

LGBTQ+ Happy Hour Networking & Drag Bingo

Odyssey Beerwerks, Saturday Nov 15

What better way to stay warm than to sip on delicious fall brews from Odyssey Beerwerks (and kombucha for those who don’t drink) followed by Drag Bingo? The alien-themed drag bingo, “Uranus Invaders,” will be hosted by Alice Glamour and Haus of FishCandy. For a festive fall twist, be sure to wear your flannel! Donations will be taken for Adopt-A-Family.