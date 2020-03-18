There are a lot of things that feel unsure right now, but the security of your family and your home shouldn’t be one of them. As Denver is in lockdown, many folks are out of work and stressing about how they are going to pay their bills.

We have gathered some necessary information and resources and put it all in one place for you to access because we are family, and we are here for each other.

Home Mortgage Deferrals

Here is a list of customer service numbers for anyone looking to contact their mortgage providers to discuss six-month mortgage deferral program availability:

ATB 1-800-332-8383

B2B 1 800 263 8349

BMO 1-877-895-3278

Bridgewater 1-866-243-4301

CIBC 1-800-465-2422

CMLS 1-888-995-2657

Optimum 1-866-441-3775

Equitable 1-888-334-3313

Connect First 403-736-4000

Chinook Financial 403-934-3358

First Calgary Financial 403-736-4000

First National 1-888-488-0794

Haventree 1-855-272-0051

Home Trust 1-855-270-3630

HSBC 1-888-310-4722

ICICI 1-888-424-2422

Manulife 1-877-765-2265

MCAP 1-800-265-2624

Merix 1-877-637-4911

Marathon 1-855-503-6060

RBC 1-866-809-5800

RFA 1-877-416-7873

RMG 1-866-809-5800

Scotia 1-800-472-6842

Servus 1-877-378-8728

Street Capital 1-866-683-8090

TD 1-866-222-3456

ATB 1-800-332-8383

Servus CU 1-877-378-8728

Energy/Water Payment Extension

The winter isn’t over, and your home may still need heat this week, but you don’t need to worry about your electricity being shut off if you can’t pay your bill on time. XCEL Energy and Denver Water have issued these statements, according to Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca.

DENVER WATER

“During the COVID-19 response, Denver Water has suspended all scheduled water-shut-offs resulting from delinquent payment to ensure customers continue to have access to water. Specific to financial hardships, if a customer is concerned about being able to pay their water bill, they should continue to contact Denver Water’s customer care team at 303-893-2444, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Our team will work with each customer to evaluate applicable options such as payment plans, waiving late fees, delaying water turn-offs, or connecting the customer with other resources such as TRUA (Temporary Rent and Utility Assistance). Many staff are in the process of moving to alternate work locations or home-based work, so we are in a transition phase. We are working hard to maintain service levels, but we do ask for everyone’s patience.”

XCEL ENERGY

“During this time, disconnections for nonpayment of gas service in Colorado has been halted.

“With all portions of our business (including electric), the company continues preparedness efforts related to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 and is modifying its pay arrangement policies. Our Customer Contact Center has been advised to consider Coronavirus/COVID-19 impacts when working with customers to set pay arrangements and to adjust requirements to meet customer’s individual needs accordingly.

“If customers are having trouble with their bills, below is a link that offers several places (including Xcel Energy) to seek assistance: (https:// www.xcelenergy.com/ billing_and_payment/ understanding_your_bill/ energy_assistance_options/ energy_assistance).”

Activate by Signing the Petition

Hourly workers are experiencing a devastating loss of income, and it feeds into the fear of what’s going to happen next. How long can folks keep a roof over their head when rent is high in the Mile High City?

If you are the type to take action, this petition is a call to action to compel Colorado governor Jared Polis to pass an executive order that will place a moratorium on all rent, mortgage, utilities, and loan payments. Additionally, it would include a hold on evictions and foreclosures in the state of Colorado until the national emergency declared over the Coronavirus has been lifted.