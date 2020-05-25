Vivent Health, a nationally recognized leader in the fight against HIV/AIDS, are now offering free, at-home HIV test kits to eligible individuals who reside in Denver, CO; St. Louis, MO; Austin, TX; and throughout Wisconsin.

Getting tested for HIV/AIDS is something that everyone should do, and it can help you make safe and smart decisions for your health. When your status is known, it can empower you to take the necessary health precautions.

“Testing for other STIs is also important, especially because most STIs are easily cured if they are caught early. However, if left untreated, some STIs can cause severe health problems” claim Vivent Health.

According to Vivent Health, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend every American ages 13 to 64 be tested at least once for HIV. Anyone who is at higher risk for HIV should test more frequently, including people who have sex without condoms and with people of unknown HIV status. Vivent Health remain agile to our community’s needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and are making it easy for the community to have access to free, at-home HIV testing to know their status.

“Now is a critical time to empower everyone to know their HIV status and be active in receiving the knowledge they need to reduce their risk of contracting HIV,” said Karin Sabey, vice president of operations for Vivent Health. “We remain relentless in our efforts to provide the best care to our community, and our new, at-home, HIV test kits are another example of that commitment.”

Vivent Health are best known for their high-quality, HIV patient outcomes and operate the only HIV Medical Home in America recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

According to Vivent Health, at-home, HIV test kits can be ordered via the Vivent Health online HIV portal at the CDN Store. Upon receiving an order, Vivent Health testing counselors will contact individuals with more information and support no matter the result, including connecting individuals to prevention services and HIV care as needed.