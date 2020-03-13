Different HIV medications could potentially be used to treat coronavirus. The belief is that such drugs will be able to provide temporary relief to those who are suffering from it. HIV drugs are antiviral drugs that inhibit the growth of viruses. However, Remdesivir is not approved for any use.

There are trials being conducted with other antiviral drugs in order to see if they can be used to treat the coronavirus pandemic. Kaletra is the drug being tested. According to RTTN, unconfirmed reports state the drug is showing promising results in China for those being impacted by the virus. AbbVie, the creators of Kaletra, are currently working with global health experts on the performance of the drug in treating the coronavirus. Hepatitis drugs are also being brought into consideration.

People who have HIV or cancer are at a risk of contracting the virus due to a weak immune system. HIV is known to lower your immune system and treatments for cancer are notable for such as well. Queer people are known to have higher rates of HIV and cancer, so precautions should be taken. Fourteen percent of the 1.1 million individuals living with HIV are unaware of having it.

Smoking also lowers a person’s ability to fight respiratory illnesses, and the coronavirus is a respiratory illness.

The coronavirus is named after the spikes the virus has. There are different strains of the virus, but what is causing this panic is the discovery of a new strain. The other strains cause minor infections every year. The mortality rate of the virus is either between less than one percent or 2 percent.

Prevention of the spread of the virus is basic, and what most of us learned in kindergarten: cough or sneeze into your elbow, and wash your hands thoroughly. Just because a person exhibits minor symptoms of the virus does not mean they are not spreading it.