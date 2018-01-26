Some may remember Hayley Kiyoko from her days on Disney Channel, but the artist is all grown up now, and she’s circulating buzz for her upcoming album, Expectations. Fans can preorder on iTunes and listen to a few released singles on music streaming apps. “Sleepover,” “Feelings,” and “Curious” all have techno-pop overtones that are worth checking out.

However, the most exciting aspect of the 26-year-old may be her candor about being queer in an industry that favors heteronormativity. All the tracks have a strong LGBTQ drive and are necessary for increased representation in the music world. Kiyoko is open about her sexuality and has been endearingly named the ‘lesbian messiah’ on Twitter.

Her music and videos are all directed towards women, and Kiyoko continues to advocate for the LGBTQ community. The videos are not only visually magnificent, the imagery of Kiyoko in bed with three women in matching lingerie portrays an intimate and sensual glimpse into the star’s lyrics and personal life. Fans and critics are taking note of her talent, while anticipation rises for the full album to be released March 30, 2018.

Cover photo courtesy Facebook