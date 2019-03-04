Log In Register
Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper just made his presidential bid official with a video released this morning.

“I’m John Hickenlooper. I’m running for president because we’re facing a crisis that threatens everything we stand for,” he claims.

OUT FRONT previously covered Hickenlooper’s tentative announcement, and we spoke to him just before he left his position as governor.

“When I first ran for mayor, the LGBTQ community really rose up and from the beginning strongly supported me, and I think I may have missed one, maybe two, Pride parades when I was sick or out of town, but that’s it,” he told OUT FRONT in January. “It’s been a great partnership. Colorado, if you look at it, we have as strong and vocal a gay community as any state in america. Everyone talks about California or Massachusetts, but I think we stand right up there with them.”

Hickenlooper is planning to host a “hometown send-off” at Civic Center Park this Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

