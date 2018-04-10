Famous wedding songs are getting a queer remix–and it’s about damn time.

On April 6, MGM Resorts International released a new album, Universal Love, featuring six well-known musicians including Kesha, Bob Dylan, and St. Vincent amongst a few others.

The compilation reimagines heterosexual wedding songs. According to New Now Next, MGM Resorts’ chief diversity officer, Phyllis James, claimed, “We believe projects like this will help all of us reach a point where seeing the world through the lens of people who happen to be different from us becomes natural and commonplace. It is an immense honor … to spearhead this inspirational project which celebrates LGBTQ dimensions of the universal emotion of love.”

On the album, Kesha reworks Janis Joplin’s “I Need a Man to Love Me,” titling her contribution “I Need a Woman to Love Me.” The music video includes the singer-songwriter officiating a real-life lesbian wedding in Las Vegas. The wedding took place on the anniversary of the first same-sex marriage license issued in the U.S.

Additionally, Bob Dylan, who has been known to have produced a couple anti-love songs in the past, put his own twist on Frank Sinatra’s and Bing Crosby’s 1929 “She’s Funny That Way.” Dylan titled his piece for Universal Love “He’s Funny That Way,” with lyrics including “I got a man, crazy for me/He’s funny that way.”

The album’s producer, Rob Kaplan, told The New York Times that when he contacted Dylan “it wasn’t just ‘yes, I’ll do this,’” he said. “It was ‘hey, I have an idea for a song.’”

The project brings together a mix of artists–both queer and allies–to help produce a similar goal. And being released just in time for spring, it will be a perfect addition for the start of the wedding season.