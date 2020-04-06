We are absolutely experiencing a unique time in our planet’s history that almost none of us were physically, emotionally, or financially prepared for. As we are encouraged to shelter in place, many of us are struggling in a variety of ways. It is changing ways we engage with each other and our daily activities.

We also may not have access to enjoyment in our lives by being social or intimate with others. Shopping in stores, throwing fabulous dinner parties, or hanging out with buddies over cocktails isn’t available. As with any changes, it can be difficult to feel normal doing things differently. Although stress levels are through the roof, here are some ideas about how to hopefully keep more of your sanity during this insane time.

Do something new. – With many of us having time on our hands, it may be a great opportunity to make a tasty recipe, start learning a foreign language, research some interesting topics, or explore some new interests like writing a book or experimenting with creating art.

Get creative. – If you don’t have access to your normal activities, do something else, or figure out ways to make something similar work. For example, people have created innovative workouts using grocery bags full of canned goods or cinderblocks in your backyard for weights. Look out for people producing cool, online activities, DJs throwing dance parties, bands playing live sets, and other awesome, virtual events.

Develop a plan for the day. – Keeping consist patterns in your life like taking a shower, making your bed, and cooking breakfast can help feel a sense of accomplishment and that there is some normality going on. Since many have available time, you can take opportunities to clean out closets, organize cabinets, or tackle other home-improvement projects.

Reach out. – Social engagement has been modified to rely more heavily on technology. Through social networking apps and websites like Facebook or conferencing software like Zoom, face-to-face contact is available. Although it is not an adequate substitute for a physical hug or being in front of people you care about, it is the safest bet currently. More than anything, tell important people in your life that you love them by whatever means you have available.

Manage your stress. – Extreme situations have the potential to cause so much anxiety in people’s lives that could also bring up old traumas that they thought were dealt with or pushed aside. It’s not healthy to attempt to push these feelings down and not deal with them. This is where either a counselor or trusted friend could help. Don’t feel like you need to suffer alone. Hopefully, you can be there for somebody else in need as well.

Watch excessive behaviors. – It can be easy to sleep a lot, eat badly, or have daily cocktail parties. Be careful about straying too far away from healthy routines. Some may also have a history of struggling with addiction. There are many resources available for support in these highly stressful and difficult times. There are countless, virtual meetings and people who will be there for you if you want support. Relapsing will not make your tough situation any better.

Take it easy on yourself. – Don’t beat yourself up for being angry, scared, lonely, depressed, or anxious. These are all understandable feelings, and it is important to admit that you may be feeling strong emotions. Don’t feel badly about yourself if you have a day where you want to escape into movies or watch stupid things on YouTube. It’s totally fine. You’re going to have to be the best judge of what you need to get through each day as well as you can.

Ask for help. – If you’re not doing well, don’t wait around for someone to save you. It might not be comfortable, but admitting that you want some support because you’re feeling overwhelmed can save your life. You don’t have to do this alone.

Choose your words. – Keep in mind that you’re not locked up in prison or completely trapped inside. Be cautious about using language that could reinforce the idea that your freedom has been taken away. Maintaining social distance and other health precautions can allow you to get outside in the sunshine or do things away from home.

Control what you can. – Many are familiar with the Serenity Prayer which reminds us to be aware of what we have control over changing in our lives. You may want to stock up on supplies or analyze your budget to cut out some extra costs. If you are in a stable position, think about what you could do for someone else. You might not be able to help with money or food, but you can be more friendly and thoughtful to others.

Don’t get ahead of yourself. – Think about short-term goals instead of going too far out in the future. Since there are very few absolutes about time frames with getting back to normal activities and how the world will be forced to adapt in the future, don’t spend too much energy trying to gaze into a crystal ball.

Limit news and social media if it stresses you out. – With all reports, articles, and perspectives flying around, it can cause many to spin out emotionally. You may want to consider reducing the time you spend on these to pursue other activities that may not cause you as much anxiety.

Stay active. – Stepping outside can be great to take in some fresh air and get your body moving. You may have errands to do, so take your precautions, and go for it. Try to find some enjoyment to your day as well. If you have enough financial stability, you can go out and support a local business by getting some takeout or tipping entertainers who have created online shows.

Pay attention to good things around you. – Mindfulness is a technique that a lot of people talk about. As it relates to situations like this, be aware of positivity around you including physical beauty, your own stability, supportive friends, and hopes for the future. Be grateful for the roof over your head and the food in your cabinets.

Don’t fight it. – None of us are certain of our immediate future, so try not to invest too much emotional energy into getting frustrated about how long it is taking to re-establish safety and normally scheduled activities. Unfortunately, it is going to take the time it is going to take regardless of what we may personally want.