The treatment of migrant children under the Trump administration will be the topic of a hearing next week. U.S Representative Diana DeGette, who is a member of the Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations panel, spoke last week about the hearing.

DeGette’s committee has been leading the investigation of how the children are treated. She stated, “Earlier this year, our subcommittee held a hearing that exposed some of the worst failures of the Trump Administration’s inhumane family separation policy. We want to know exactly what steps this administration has taken since then to improve the care that’s being provided to these children.”

The family separation policy began in the early months of 2018. It was defined as taking stronger actions against the crossings at the southern border. Children unaccompanied by a parent land in the hands of the Department of Health and Human services. This does not account for siblings or other relatives who are with the children, hence the separation of families, Vox informed.

Our Oversight panel is still investigating the Trump admin’s treatment of thousands of migrant kids in U.S. custody. We will never turn our backs on these children. Our next hearing to determine what has been done to better care for these kids will be next week. Stay tuned. — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) September 13, 2019

In May of last year, over 1,000 children were separated from their families. Since then, the number has exceeded 2,000.

Members of U.S Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement will be testifying on Thursday September 19 on behalf of the treatment of migrant children.