The Grammy Award-nominated musician and queer icon Halsey has dropped a new track that is all the heart-breaking honesty that we love and admire from her.

“Graveyard,” the second single off her upcoming full-length release Manic, dropping January 17, 2020, was delivered yesterday to fans and is showcasing another side of Halsey’s creative genius in the new time-lapse video.

Delivering a dose of creative exploration, Halsey recreates the album cover art by hand as she paints a larger than life depiction of her signature lewk with a bit of rainbow flair.

The openly queer singer has been known to use her platform to advocate for LGBTQ and women’s rights and was honored by advocacy group GLAAD in 2018 as “Outstanding Music Artist.”