There are 16 LGBTQ-focused bars and restaurants in town. Each one is different yet stays true to the belief that queer people need queer-specific places to call their own. We worked alongside photographer Jeremiah Corder to highlight the people who sacrifice their Halloween for ours.

Check out what each bar has planned for Halloween 2018.

R&R Lounge

Model: Chris Hostetter

R&R Lounge is refusing to crawl six feet under this Halloween weekend with a good ole’ fashioned costume party on Saturday, October 27. It’ll, per usual, be playing the Broncos’ game on Sunday with a pumpkin voting ceremony during the game’s halftime. At the very least, go pay respect to the LGBTQ bars that have come and gone; the bar is littered with Tombstones labeled with dead Denver queer bars.

Halloween Party

October 27 @ 8 p.m.

Spooky Drink Specials, Creepy Costumes, and Freaky Friends

Pumpkin Carving Competition Vote

October 28 (during Broncos’ halftime)

Buying a shot buys you a vote. Go see some spooky, campy, or just weird pumpkins, and vote for your favorite.

BoyzTown

Model: Brian Numbers

Although Boyztown has yet to announce their Halloween events, we know spooky, sexy, strippers are on the menu—maybe alongside some BRAINS! If your insatiable thirst isn’t immediately quenched, the drink specials will help with that. Get your dollars out, cuz if the world is coming to an end, you gotta strike “Tip A Stripper A Dollar or Ten” off your list. Check out their Facebook page for Halloween updates.

Blush & Blu

Model: Caitlin Dyck

Don’t let the mask scare you; Blush & Blu is the spot you’ll most definitely avoid masc4masc culture. The only LGBTQ bar owned and operated by a queer woman, B&B boast an all-inclusive, welcoming environment. Although events for Denver’s witching weekend haven’t been posted yet, check Facebook for updates.

Pride and Swagger

Model: William Roman

Things are getting pretty freakin’ strange at Pride & Swagger as they descend into the Upside Down. That’s right, one of Denver’s newest queer bars uptown is pulling a full Winona and giving us high drama this year. They will be celebrating all week and invite all to come get lost.

Stranger Queens

October 22 – November 1

Get spooky at the regularly scheduled nightly events, but with a twist!

Li’l Devils

Model: Kenny Enalls

Li’l Devils, whose name pays tribute to one of Halloween’s most celebrated icons, is well into their Halloween celebrations. Decorations went up on October 1, and special drink prices slowly dropped. They’ll be celebrating all month with a little something spooky on October 25.

Dead Barbies: HOSTEL

October 25 @ 7:30 p.m.

Get out and enjoy the annual Halloween show hosted by AM.SWO Productions!

Lipstick Discotheque

Model: Brandon Estrada

Remember, Remember that Lipstick Discotheque is the only queer bar that keeps the party rolling after 2 a.m. This year, they’ve decked out the bar in preparation for the annual Alegría Halloween Grand Ball so, well, guests will not even be able to forget who slayed Halloween weekend.

Alegría Halloween Grand Ball

October 27 from 8 p.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Come to slay, because $1,500 in prizes will be awarded to best costume.

X Bar

Model: Miss Phit (Silas)

X Bar is calling for all the freaks and weirdos this Halloween. Celebrating in classic fashion, X Bar has traded in the pink flamingos for witches, vampires, werewolves, demons, and this bearded, beautiful ghost. Put on your best costume; you don’t want to haunt the bar looking like a booger next to Miss Phit.

X Bar’s Monster Mash: Horror Flick Friday

October 26 @ 10 p.m.

Join Veronica Taylor Mykels as she hosts a special night highlighting your favorite movie monsters. Come dressed in a costume and get a free shot from 10 p.m. until midnight.

X Bar’s Monster Mash: Drip

October 27 @ 10 p.m.

Join the House of Cortez as they take you on a journey into the minds of the criminally insane with ‘drip.’ These queens came to slay, and we aren’t talking about their numbers.

X Bar’s Monster Mash: Banshees & Sirens Beer Bust

October 28 @ 4 p.m.

Listen to the Siren call and wail with the Banshees, because it’s a day drinking frenzy featuring bucket specials and unlimited Bud Light or Shocktop for only $8. Stay for the Kai Lee Mykels Horror Show starting at 10 p.m.

X Bar’s Monster Mash: Witches & Warlocks

October 29 @ 10 p.m.

Monday night will be the witching hour at X Bar. The bartenders will be making sure their potions leave you feeling magical. Celebrate industry night before the spirits come out to play on Halloween.

X Bar’s Monster Mash: Vampires & Werewolves

October 30 @ 10 p.m.

Tuesday night, join the creatures of the night as they howl to their favorite beats. Karaoke starts at 8 p.m.

X Bar’s Monster Mash: Angels vs. Demons

October 31 @ 10 p.m.

It’s time for the ultimate battle of good and evil. Dress up in your favorite look for either side, and enjoy special themed drink concoctions for both. There will be a costume contest with an award for the best dressed.

Charlie’s

Model: Jordan Small





Yee-haw! Your country bar is ready for you to shimmy your way into Halloween with a full week of events starting on October 26. They’ve got everything from drag queens to wizards to sexy monsters. Strap up them boots and get dancing; that’s what they are made for, right?

Charlie’s Halloween Week Extravaganza

October 26 – 31 @ 9 p.m.

Join Charlie’s as they celebrate what they do best and dance at one of Denver’s most popular gay bars.

Trade & Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor

Models: Anonymous

Over the past few years, Trade and Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor have completely taken over the corner of 5th Avenue and Sante Fe Drive and the queer bar scene. Staying busy is easy for this queer bar duo, as Trade offers a place for Denver’s leather scene, and Gladys continually provides for queers of all shapes, sizes, and identities.

Gladys: Mx. Weirdo October (Garden of Evil)

October 25 @ 9 p.m.

Weirdo is Denver’s ongoing underground drag battle. Performers compete each week for a crack at $150. Drag performers of all genders and talents encouraged and performances are unconventional.

Trade: Sleaze (Blasphemy)

October 26 @ 9 p.m.

This year Sleaze: Hanky Code falls on a Halloween weekend, so get out your hanky of choice to represent and celebrate the weekend with resident DJ Craig C spinning the best in underground house.

Gladys: Friday Night w/ KaiLee Mykels

October 26 @ 9 p.m.

Join Kai Lee as she showcases the best in Denver Drag as well as newcomers to the scene. A show created with Love & Light (usually) in mind!

Trade: Blasphemy Beer Bust

October 27 from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Every Saturday, drink for a great cause and help raise money for local charities and organizations. This week, join your hosts the blasphemous Denver Cycle Sluts with your curator of all things musical and maniacal DJ Craig C.

Gladys: Made in the 90s

October 27 @ 9 p.m.

Dive Deep into the 90s for Denver’s hottest new dance party with DJT. Bringing you the best of the last decade of the 20th century and maybe a little Pop2K thrown into the mix. Come dance the night away and get nostalgic; bring your own Scrunchie.

Trade: Hallowmassacre

October 27 @ 9 p.m.

DARK ENTRIES, Denver’s newest monthly den of debauchery, will be celebrating Hallowmass this year with a degenerate dance floor massacre for the end of days! Join your macabre master of ceremonies Dutch Confetti and special guest DJ Nitrogen for a down and dirty descent into darkness.

Mile High Hamburger Mary’s

Models: Cameron Sanders, Billy Dean, Joseph Wimsatt, Matt Wagner

Take a seat on Mary’s bench, and maybe you’ll catch one of these dom referees in the showers. Regardless, you’ll definitely want to re-hydrate with a drag queen brunch and the strong drinks these men are pouring. Check Facebook for Halloween updates!

#VYBE

Model: Johnny B





Hey, #VYBE is giving a home to all you beautifully scary Club Kids as they pull inspiration from the dramatic retelling of Michael Alig—an original Club Kid and murderer. Happy Halloween, gorgeous!

Party Monster at #VYBE

October 25 – 31

Till death do they party.

Daddy’s Bar & Grill

Model: Sama Corpuz

Don’t let the name fool you; Daddy’s is a place that all can feel sexy. If you’re a father figure, a beardo weirdo, a sexy bunny, or Satan’s child looking for a glucose guardian, there’s a table for you at Daddy’s. They also have some seriously sinful snacks.

Daddy’s Rocky Horror Halloween

October 27 @ 8 p.m.

Come celebrate Halloween Rocky Horror style at Daddy’s. Shot Specials. No cover… ever!

Tracks

Model: Ed Ruiz

If there’s a spot you will not want to miss every Halloween season, it’s Tracks. Not only do they completely transform the room into whatever theme they throw at us, but they fill their nights with iconic, queer performers. Take the risk of running into zombies. Do it for the Instagram photos alone.

Night of the Living Slay

October 25 @ 7 p.m.

Kick off the Halloween horrors with the queens from Dragula as they present “Night of the Living Slay” with special guests Vander Von Odd and Biqtch Puddin’!

Drag Nation: Chainsaw Mascara

October 26 @ 7 p.m.

Continue the tour of terror with the world-class production of Drag Nation hosted by Chad Michaels and featuring special guests Adore Delano and Monique Heart!

Freaky Friday

October 26 @ 8 p.m.

By popular demand, Tracks is bringing back a Women’s Halloween Party, aptly themed “Freaky Friday.” It’s part of the Slasher weekend at Tracks so think Carrie, Jamie Lee Curtis, and your other horror movie faves.

Slasher

October 27 @ 7 p.m.

Find your way through the maze of despair as the entire venue is taken over by all the most evil slashers you’ve ever known as Tracks. The EXDO Event Center presents “Slasher.”

Nightmare on Walnut Street

October 31 @ 9 p.m.

Wake up from the dreams of Halloween week and save yourself from the Nightmare on Walnut Street featuring DJ Nina Flowers.